Govt tracks West Asia crisis amid fears of trade and shipping disruption

India exported goods worth $50 billion to 13 countries in the West Asian region during April–December, accounting for 15 per cent of its total outbound shipments. Imports stood at $116.45 billion in April–December, accounting for a fifth of India’s total inbound shipments, government data showed. The region includes countries that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – and other countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
Ajay Sahai, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said the ongoing geopolitical developments involving Iran and the wider Middle East are creating a complex risk environment for Indian exporters.