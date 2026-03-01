Govt tracks West Asia crisis amid fears of trade and shipping disruption

According to the official, the government is in touch with exporters and shipping lines and is waiting to get their feedback before Tuesday on this situation to evaluate the impact on logistics. The inputs will help the government assess whether any policy response is required.

Exporters said the ongoing conflict has already begun to disrupt established global logistics channels and if the situation gets worse, it will not only impact trade with Gulf countries but also with Europe and the US. Exporters have to resort to the longer route using the Cape of Good Hope to send shipments to European countries and the US. This will not only increase voyage time but also substantially step up freight costs – at a time when exporters have been grappling with trade-related challenges and uncertainty due to the protectionist policies imposed by the US.