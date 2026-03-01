Economists project FY27 growth to be over 7% in the new GDP series

ICRA has projected a GDP growth of 7 per cent in FY27 on the back of favourable developments, including an interim trade deal with the US at a lower tariff rate and improved prospects of domestic investment.
“The reduction in GST rates, cumulative 125 rate cuts, as well as lower-than-expected rise in food inflation, along with upbeat farm sector trends portend a favourable outlook for private consumption in the upcoming fiscal,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.
India’s new national accounts series, rebased to 2022–23, incorporates new segments and administrative datasets, including GST transaction data, alongside methodological changes such as double deflation in manufacturing.