Home / Economy / News / India, Netherlands discuss ways to strengthen trade, investments ties

India, Netherlands discuss ways to strengthen trade, investments ties

In 2024-25, India's exports to the Netherlands rose by 1.75 per cent to $22.76 billion as against $22.36 billion in 2023-24

India-Netherlands flag
India and European nation Netherlands have discussed ways to boost trade and investments ties. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and European nation Netherlands have discussed ways to boost trade and investments ties during the visit of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to Hague.

The visit assumes significance as India's exports to Netherlands are recording healthy growth despite global economic uncertainties. 

"Commerce Secretary Mr. Sunil Barthwal & Ambassador @ktuhinv met DG Foreign Economic Relations Mr. Michiel Sweers in The Hague to discuss strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties. Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration through the joint trade and investment committee (JTIC) and advancing strategic economic cooperation," the department of commerce said in a post on X.

In 2024-25, India's exports to the Netherlands rose by 1.75 per cent to USD 22.76 billion as against USD 22.36 billion in 2023-24. The imports during the period stood at over USD 5 billion.

During this visit, the commerce ministry's Joint Secretary Saket Kumar also met senior officials in Hague to discuss advancing cooperation in the startup and innovation ecosystem.

"The meeting focused on fostering greater collaboration in entrepreneurship, tech exchange, space cooperation and scaling startup partnerships between the two countries," it said.

Also Read

India a major geopolitical power, want strategic ties with it: Dutch FM

Jaishankar, Dutch FM discuss new opportunities in semiconductor sector

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Netherlands' counterpart Ruben Brekelmans

Tata Steel Netherlands faces fines of almost 27 mn euros over emissions

Dutch PM Schoof discusses strengthening ties with PM Modi over phone call

Barthwal also visited Zagreb, Croatia and held a meeting with Zdenko Luci?, State-Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development at the Ministry of Foreign And European Affairs in Zagreb to further strengthen bilateral trade ties and explore investment opportunities.

In 2024-25 (April-January), India's exports to Croatia stood at $270 million, while imports were $69.49 million.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian goods worth $10 bn annually reach Pakistan via third countries: GTRI

India needs strong veterinary infra to boost rural economy: Union minister

Invest Kerala Summit: Works on projects worth Rs 4,410 cr to begin in May

India lifted 171 mn people from extreme poverty between 2011-23: World Bank

Modi govt gave 1.5 times more jobs to youths than UPA: Union Minister

Topics :India-Netherlands tiesNetherlandsTrade talks

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story