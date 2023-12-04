RBI not likely to cut benchmark repo rate before Q2FY25: SBI Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to cut the benchmark repo rate at 6.5 per cent before Q2FY25 under any circumstances, according to economists at the State Bank of India (SBI). The economists considered four possibilities for repo rates.

In the first scenario, they noted that if the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) only considered domestic Consumer Price Index (CPI) headline inflation numbers, while taking a call on repo rate. In that case, the current rate would be at 5.93 per cent. In the second possibility, if the MPC had considered only Fed rate hikes while taking a call on the repo rate, the current rate would be at 6.55 per cent.

As per the third scenario, if the MPC had considered both domestic CPI headline inflation & Fed rate hikes, while taking a call on the repo rate, the current rate would be at 6.53 per cent and as per the last scenario. If the MPC had considered domestic CPI headline inflation, CPI Core inflation & Fed rate hikes, while taking a call on repo rate, the current rate would be at 6.64 per cent.

Based on all the scenarios, the economists concluded that, “the RBI may keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, although control in CPI demands the lower repo rate but taking all factors together, this is the time of status quo…as such, first rate cut not before Q2’FY25 (as of now)."

In the upcoming policy, the central bank is likely to hold the stance at 'withdrawal of accommodation' and the repo rate at 6.50 per cent. The status quo is likely to be maintained as the CPI is expected to come around 5.4-5.5 per cent by March 2023, although November and December inflation could overshoot 6 per cent.

“Domestically, we believe at 6.50 per cent, we are in for a prolonged pause, no rate reversal cycle till June ’24 stance,” said SBI in a report.

“We believe the stance should continue to be withdrawal of accommodation as inflation is unlikely to tread below 5 per cent in rest of FY24; as amidst the structural change in liquidity is making its forecasting difficult, it should be looked at with a completely different prism,” it added.

The benchmark repo rate was kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent by the central bank during October 2023. Between May 2022 to October 2023, the RBI had cumulatively increased rates by 250 bps.

As per the report, the growth of the country is expected to remain resilient with risks mostly stemming from sources outside of India. Higher oil prices pushing up inflation, and tighter global financial conditions are key risks weighing on currency inflation and growth dynamics.

The overall credit of All Scheduled Commercial Banks (ASCBs) rose by 20.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of November 17, 2023 as compared to 16 per cent last year. At the same time, Housing/Commercial Real Estate grew more than 35 per cent Y-o-Y and aviation clocked a growth of 67 per cent on-year. Credit to NBFC sector reported 22 per cent growth Y-o-Y.

“Overall, industry credit reported growth of 6 per cent. However, sectors such as chemicals, metals, textiles, glass, and food processing reported double-digit growth. In infrastructure, roads reported 9 per cent growth while telecommunication and railway reported growth of 7 per cent each,” the report added.

On the agricultural front, the wheat sowing deficit narrowed down to 5 per cent for the week of November 24. However, the sowing of major wheat, pulses and some oilseeds has seen a minor delay this year on account of the late harvest of kharif-grown paddy in a few states due to El Nino’s adverse effects.

The report also noted that CPI inflation is expected to come around 5.4-5.5 per cent by March 2023, although November and December inflation could go beyond 6 per cent.

“With inflation expected to come down further, MPC is likely to maintain the status quo this fiscal,” said the report.