India now negotiates trade deals from position of strength: Piyush Goyal

The India of today is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength and confidence that it can offer a future market of $35 trillion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

"That's what is our negotiating strength," Goyal told PTI Videos in an interview. His first after India-US reached an agreement on tariffs, seen as a first step toward finalising a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Today, India negotiates from a position of strength, "I start by saying look we are $4 trillion economy today, but it is going to be 30-35 trillion by 2047, when we are a developed economy," he said.

"And that is the confidence that india has today, that delta of opportunity from 4 trillion to 30-35 trillion, that is the future we offer," he added.

Quota-based duty concession on US DDGS to support animal, poultry sectors India has agreed to provide quota-based duty concessions on dried distillers' grains (DDGS) to the US under the trade deal, as the animal husbandry and poultry industry wants the product due to its high nutritional value, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

According to a joint statement, India and the US have agreed on a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, which is expected to be signed by mid-March.

"I've given them a quota in DDGS. It's an animal feed, very high in nutrition. Animal husbandry, in fact, wants it. Poultry people are craving for it. It makes the chicken much, much healthier. Very high protein," he told PTI Videos in an interview.

To balance the interests, India has agreed to a quota-based duty concession, he said.

"Quota on DDGS is good for the economy," he added.

These remarks are important as certain experts have raised concerns over duty cuts in DDGS.

He said that India has opened its market in a calibrated and balanced way.

"Every one of them is very balanced, very well thought of and will support the India growth story and finally support Indian farmers who also want to export their products, particularly processed products to the rest of the world," Goyal said.

According to the US Grains and Bioproducts Council, Distiller's dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are the nutrient-rich co-product of dry-milled ethanol production. DDGS utilisation as a feed ingredient is well documented as both an energy and a protein supplement.

Combined, US ethanol plants possess the capacity to produce more than 15 billion gallons of ethanol and 44 million metric tonnes of DDGS, according to the council.

The council has been instrumental in educating the global market on the nutritional benefits of DDGS. Its exports have exploded from 5 million tonnes in 2009 to more than 10 million metric tons in 58 countries in 2022-23.

Mexico purchased the bulk of DDGS exports, consisting of more than 20 per cent of the export market, while South Korea was the second-largest importer. Vietnam, Indonesia and Canada were among the top five importers for 2022-23, according to the council's portal.

Adequate safeguards for India in trade agreement with US Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said adequate safeguards are in place in the trade agreement with the US to protect the interests of farmers and the domestic industry from any significant increase in imports.

The trade deal with the US will "ultimately help our farmers", who are already exporting USD 50-55 billion worth of agricultural and fish products, he said.

The minister added that Indian goods will have a competitive advantage in the American market due to the 18 per cent tariff, as competitor nations such as China face tariffs as high as 35 per cent, while other countries are subject to levies of over 19 per cent.

"This is a two-page document (the India-US joint statement)," he told PTI Videos in an interview.

Citing the example of the free trade agreement with the European Union, Goyal said he went to the Cabinet with a large set of documents related to the India-EU trade deal.

"So, it's a lot of things, which are yet to be brought in. And it cuts both ways. I'm sure the United States would equally want to safeguard, if we flood their market... It's something which is a normal outcome of any negotiation.

"So, it's work in progress...Safeguards are always there. So, it's something which, if anybody is trying to highlight that it's not in this two-page joint statement, is trying to mislead the people, and there's still a lot of clarity required," he said.

He added that both India and the US have sensitivities about a certain set of products, and both have safeguards for those.

"We've safeguarded all of them," he said, adding that India has not granted any duty concessions in dairy products. GM (genetically modified) products, meat, poultry, soya meal and corn.

But, there are some pulses and lentils, which India imports, and "we have given them some access, market access," he said.

"Ultimately, it has to be a give and take. So, if I don't give anything, how will I open the market for my farmers in the US?" he said.

India has opened its sectors in a very calibrated manner, the minister said.

"Every one of them is very balanced, very well thought of and will support the India growth story and finally support Indian farmers, who also want to export their products, particularly processed products, to the rest of the world. So, it's a calibrated opening," he said.

On dry fruits, he said, India is importing about three and a half billion dollars of dry tree nuts, and of that, already a billion dollars comes from the US.

"I have no problem if it comes from the US. It helps the consumers. By the way, amongst all stakeholders, the largest stakeholder is the customer, 1.4 billion Indians," he said, adding that "if they (consumers) get something cheaper, why not?".