Home / Economy / News / India closes in on trade deal with Oman as Mideast ties strengthen

India closes in on trade deal with Oman as Mideast ties strengthen

The two sides started talks on the trade pact just three months ago, and their haste in completing the deal shows Prime Minister Modi's determination in building stronger links with the Middle East

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon



India and Oman are close to concluding talks on a trade deal that will allow easier access of goods and services into each other’s markets, officials familiar with the matter said, further cementing the South Asian nation’s presence in the Gulf region. 

The two sides have reached consensus on a majority of the issues in the comprehensive economic partnership agreement and the talks are likely to conclude soon, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. A deal could be finalized as early as March, one of the people said.  

Although a small economy, Oman is crucial to India given its location in the region. Oman sits alongside the Strait of Hormuz, an important oil transit chokepoint through which most of Asia’s crude oil moves. Oman also has the fifth-largest population of Indians working overseas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


New Delhi wants lower tariffs on exports to Oman ranging from rice and pharmaceuticals to petroleum and steel products, the people said. It’s also negotiating with Oman to ease access for Indian professionals such as doctors, nurses, engineers and other workers. 

Oman wants better access for goods such as downstream petroleum products, fertilizer and iron and steel products among others, the people said. 

A spokesperson for India’s trade ministry didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for further information. Omani government officials couldn’t be reached for comment. 

The two sides started talks on the trade pact just three months ago, and their haste in completing the deal shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination in building stronger links with the Middle East. India has already signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates and is in talks with the Gulf Cooperation Countries on a trade deal. 

Oman is India’s third-largest trade partner among the GCC nations. Two-way trade stood at $12.38 billion in 2022-23, according to India’s trade ministry.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik became the first Omani ruler to visit India in over two decades in December. After the trip, Oman allotted New Delhi an exclusive zone at the strategically-located Dqum port for its commercial cargo and to dock warships. 

Modi’s government has expedited trade talks with several major trading partners recently, including the UK, European Union and the European Free Trade Association, which comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. 


Also Read

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

PM Modi holds talks with Oman's Sultan Tarik with focus on bilateral ties

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

India, Oman adopt vision document to expand bilateral cooperation

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Govt forms panel headed by T V Somanathan to finalise uniform KYC norms

Urban Bihar, rural UP lead growth in per capita consumption expenditure

Coal sector contributes Rs 70,000 cr every yr to Centre, states: Govt

India may face 10.5% VAT on production under CBAM regime: ADB study

Food weighting in CPI may be cut as spending shifts, says official

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OmanIndia Oman tiesTrade talksFree trade policy reviewFree trade pact

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story