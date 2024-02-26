Urban Bihar, rural UP lead growth in per capita consumption expenditure

Rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and urban areas of Bihar have led the growth in monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) between 2011-12 and 2022-23, an analysis of the recently released household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) shows.

Among the 18 major states and union territories (UTs), average monthly per capita expenditure in rural Uttar Pradesh grew by 301 per cent to Rs 4,641 in 2022-23 from Rs 1,157 in 2011-12, whereas in urban Bihar, the monthly consumption expenditure grew by 216.4 per cent to Rs 4,768 from Rs 1,506 in the same time period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among states, Kerala (Rs 5,924) has the highest average MPCE in rural areas, followed by Punjab (Rs 5,315), Tamil Nadu (Rs 5,310) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 4,870), whereas in urban areas, Haryana (Rs 7,911) leads the chart, followed by Karnataka (Rs 7,666) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 7,630).



Barring Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab and Delhi, the average MPCE grew faster in rural areas than the urban areas, the data showed.



