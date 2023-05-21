Home / Economy / News / India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

The fund was created in the aftermath of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Sources said the funding request from India is for fighting both human pandemics as well as animal induced pandemics

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a significant development, India is believed to have placed a funding request of around $55 million in its first call with the Pandemic Fund of the World Bank, sources said.

The fund has been set up to finance critical investments in a bid to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities at national, regional, and global levels, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. It was created in the aftermath of the Covid-19 global pandemic.
 
The sources said the funding request from India is for fighting pandemics among both humans and animals. Surveillance and prevention of diseases in animals are equally important as many diseases are zoonotic. Also, a few studies have suggested that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, originated in animals and spread to humans in late 2019 at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. India’s request, the sources said, is a reflection of the country’s commitment to being fully prepared
to fight any future global pandemic or health emergencies, such as Covid-19 or SARS.
 
According to the fund’s website, the Pandemic Fund Governing Board has approved an envelope of $300 million for its first round of funding to help developing countries better prepare for and respond to future pandemics.
 
In total, partners have pledged contributions of over $1.6 billion to the Pandemic Fund, with the US and the European Union leading the list of donors.
 
The Pandemic Fund was established in September 2022, is a collaborative partnership among donor countries, co-investors (countries that are eligible to receive funding), foundations and civil society organisations to finance critical investments to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities at national, regional, and global levels, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries.
 
The World Bank serves as the Pandemic Fund’s trustee and hosts the Secretariat, which also includes technical staff seconded by the World Health Organization (WHO).
 
Recently, US President Joe Biden at the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima planned to provide an additional contribution of $250 million towards the Pandemic Fund, subject to Congressional notification, according to a USAID release.
The Pandemic Fund opened its first Call for Proposals (CfP) on March 3, 2023, and is inviting interested eligible countries, regional entities, and implementing entities to develop full proposals for potential projects.
 
In total, according to a recent release by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), so far, partners have pledged contributions of over $1.66 billion in support of the Pandemic Fund, with the US government contribution of $450 million, helping to unlock funding from other donors. The submission portal was opened on May 1 and closed on May 19, 2023.
 
Until a few months back, commitments had been made by Australia, Canada, China, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and Wellcome Trust to the Pandemic Fund.

Lumpy skin disease resurfaces
 
The dreaded lumpy skin disease that caused havoc on India’s cattle population last year has reappeared, with 1,0413 active cases as on May 18 and Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Karnataka being the worst hit.
 
According to a senior official, in total, the disease has been detected in eight states since January 2023; a big surge was witnessed in the past few weeks. The chances of a further surge are remote as the second round vaccination drive has commenced in a big way.
 
Of the 10,413 active cases as on May 18, around 2,245 cases are in Uttarakhand, while 3,450 cases are in Maharashtra and 3,960 cases have been detected in Karnataka (since January). Among other affected states are Sikkim, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.
 
In total, since January 2023, in the second vaccination round, around 1.87 million doses have been administered to the animals.
 
These are mostly goat pox vaccines, which have a 60-70 per cent effectiveness against lumpy skin disease. The indigenous vaccine especially developed for lumpy disease is in final stages of approval, a senior official from the department of animal husbandry said.
 
In Uttarakhand, around 58 per cent of animals have been vaccinated in the second stage, while another 359,928 doses of vaccines are available with the state government.
 
“Being a vector-borne disease, lumpy cases usually start rising with the advent of summer and peak during monsoon and immediately after that,” a senior official said.


Also Read

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

Share of Rs 500 note touched 70% post-demonetisation, shows RBI data

558,000 homes to be completed in 2023 across top 7 cities: Anarock report

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Topics :CoronavirusWorld Bank Group

First Published: May 21 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story