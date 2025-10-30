Home / Economy / News / MEA says Indian firms secure China licence for rare earth imports

MEA says Indian firms secure China licence for rare earth imports

MEA confirms licences for Indian companies to import rare earth magnets from China; also announces US waiver on Chabahar port sanctions for six months

rare earth magnet, magnet
The four companies that have secured licences to import rare earth materials are key suppliers to India’s automobile manufacturers, which have been hit by China’s restrictions on rare earth exports.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that some Indian companies have received licences for importing rare earth magnets from China.
 
At least four companies — Continental India, DE Diamond, Hitachi, and Jay Ushin — have secured licences from China to import rare earth magnets. They have submitted the necessary end-user certificates, which China mandates under its export control regime to certify that these imports will not be diverted to the US or used for defence purposes.
 
MEA confirms China’s approval for rare earth imports
 
The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that the US has granted India a six-month waiver, effective October 29, from American sanctions on the Chabahar port project, which India has helped develop. On India–US trade negotiations, he said New Delhi continues to remain engaged with the US “on finalising the trade deal.”
 
On the issue of rare earth magnets, at his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, “We confirm that some Indian companies have received licences for importing rare earth magnets from China.” He said New Delhi is assessing how the understanding reached between the US and China on rare earth magnets would impact India.
 
Earlier in the day, after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s talks in Busan, South Korea, Beijing agreed to pause for a year the introduction of its latest round of rare earth export controls, which were to take effect from November 8.
 
Suppliers to auto sector among firms getting licences
 
The four companies that have secured licences to import rare earth materials are key suppliers to India’s automobile manufacturers, which have been hit by China’s restrictions on rare earth exports. These minerals are crucial for the manufacture of electric vehicles, as well as wind turbines, smartphones, aircraft, and weapons.
 
During the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India in mid-August — a precursor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on August 31 — New Delhi had taken up the issue of export restrictions on rare earth magnets. The Chinese side had promised to restore exports of rare earths as well as fertilisers. Subsequently, China had sought end-use certificates from Indian companies.
 
US sanctions waiver and energy security stance
 
On the implications for India of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft, Jaiswal said, “We are studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies. Our decisions naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market.”
 
“Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known. In this endeavour, we are guided by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people,” he added.
 
In a related development, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said India has been “very good” on the issue of reducing oil imports from Russia.
 
Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington after his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, Trump said, “Xi has been buying oil from Russia for a long time. It takes care of a big part of China. And, you know, I can say India’s been very good on that front.”
 
India–US talks and regional diplomacy
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Monday on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur and are believed to have discussed the India–US trade deal.
 
On the Chabahar port in Iran, Jaiswal said India has been granted exemption from US sanctions for a six-month period, starting October 29. Last month, the US State Department said entities engaged in operating the Iranian port and related activities would face sanctions under the US Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act beginning September 29, revoking the 2018 waiver. India has played a key role in developing the Chabahar port as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor.
 
MEA on Quad and Afghanistan situation
 
With the Quad Summit, which India was scheduled to host, unlikely to take place this year, the MEA said it remains a valuable forum for discussions on shared interests. “Any Leaders’ Summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the four partners,” Jaiswal said. Apart from India, the Quad comprises Japan, the US, and Australia.
 
Amid escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the MEA spokesperson said India remained fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.
 
“Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practise cross-border terrorism with impunity,” Jaiswal said.
 
“Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

MoSPI seeks key overhaul in CPI housing index, invites suggestions

India to impose 30% import duty on yellow peas to support domestic prices

Piyush Goyal urges exporters to diversify markets amid US tariff hikes

Assocham seeks tax certainty, SEP relief for data centres in wishlist

IOCL seeks up to 24 million oil barrels from Americas amid Russia curbs

Topics :mineralsIndia importsIndia China relations

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story