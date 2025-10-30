MEA says Indian firms secure China licence for rare earth imports

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that some Indian companies have received licences for importing rare earth magnets from China.

At least four companies — Continental India, DE Diamond, Hitachi, and Jay Ushin — have secured licences from China to import rare earth magnets. They have submitted the necessary end-user certificates, which China mandates under its export control regime to certify that these imports will not be diverted to the US or used for defence purposes.

MEA confirms China’s approval for rare earth imports

The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that the US has granted India a six-month waiver, effective October 29, from American sanctions on the Chabahar port project, which India has helped develop. On India–US trade negotiations, he said New Delhi continues to remain engaged with the US “on finalising the trade deal.”

On the issue of rare earth magnets, at his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, “We confirm that some Indian companies have received licences for importing rare earth magnets from China.” He said New Delhi is assessing how the understanding reached between the US and China on rare earth magnets would impact India. Earlier in the day, after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s talks in Busan, South Korea, Beijing agreed to pause for a year the introduction of its latest round of rare earth export controls, which were to take effect from November 8.

Suppliers to auto sector among firms getting licences The four companies that have secured licences to import rare earth materials are key suppliers to India’s automobile manufacturers, which have been hit by China’s restrictions on rare earth exports. These minerals are crucial for the manufacture of electric vehicles, as well as wind turbines, smartphones, aircraft, and weapons. During the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India in mid-August — a precursor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on August 31 — New Delhi had taken up the issue of export restrictions on rare earth magnets. The Chinese side had promised to restore exports of rare earths as well as fertilisers. Subsequently, China had sought end-use certificates from Indian companies.

US sanctions waiver and energy security stance On the implications for India of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft, Jaiswal said, “We are studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies. Our decisions naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market.” “Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known. In this endeavour, we are guided by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people,” he added. In a related development, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said India has been “very good” on the issue of reducing oil imports from Russia.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington after his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, Trump said, “Xi has been buying oil from Russia for a long time. It takes care of a big part of China. And, you know, I can say India’s been very good on that front.” India–US talks and regional diplomacy External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Monday on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur and are believed to have discussed the India–US trade deal.

On the Chabahar port in Iran, Jaiswal said India has been granted exemption from US sanctions for a six-month period, starting October 29. Last month, the US State Department said entities engaged in operating the Iranian port and related activities would face sanctions under the US Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act beginning September 29, revoking the 2018 waiver. India has played a key role in developing the Chabahar port as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor. MEA on Quad and Afghanistan situation With the Quad Summit, which India was scheduled to host, unlikely to take place this year, the MEA said it remains a valuable forum for discussions on shared interests. “Any Leaders’ Summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the four partners,” Jaiswal said. Apart from India, the Quad comprises Japan, the US, and Australia.