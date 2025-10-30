MoSPI seeks key overhaul in CPI housing index, invites suggestions

Exclusion of employer-provided accommodation, monthly collection of housing rental data, and extension of price survey coverage to include rural areas — these are some of the changes being proposed in the methodology used for compiling the housing index, in a bid to better capture housing inflation in the country.

These proposed changes, put forward by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in a discussion paper released on Thursday, are part of the consumer price index (CPI) base-year revision exercise, which is currently underway.

The discussion paper is open for public consultation till November 20 and seeks to make the measure more accurate and representative of household spending.

Housing is an important component of the CPI series as it has a weightage of 21.67 per cent in urban areas and 10.07 per cent at the all-India level in the current series. “Housing is a crucial indicator of the overall well-being of households as a significant amount of income is spent either on house rent or maintaining an owned house. It affects household budgets and can strain household finances, which may, in turn, reduce spending on other requisite goods and services. Therefore, inflation based on the house rent index is an important tool not only for policymakers and decision-makers but also for households,” the discussion paper said.

Currently, housing rental data is collected every six months. The inclusion of employer-provided accommodation in the housing index also leads to distortion, as rent or housing allowance is determined by the rank of the occupant and not by market-based demand-supply forces. Similarly, the current housing index does not cover rural areas, as the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2011-12, which is used to calculate the current series, did not provide estimates of imputed rent for owner-occupied houses in this sector. Further, actual house rent expenditure accounted for only 0.44 per cent of total rural consumption expenditure. Besides this, the discussion paper proposes to use Census 2011 data to assign weights to each dwelling/accommodation category, instead of the housing condition survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in the 69th round. However, there is no change in the way dwellings are categorised, and they will continue to be classified on the basis of the number of living rooms.