Piyush Goyal urges exporters to diversify markets amid US tariff hikes

Piyush Goyal held discussions with exporters and industry representatives on key issues, including the ongoing advanced free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the European Union (EU), Chile and New Zealand, and challenges pertaining to quality control orders (QCOs). Commerce and Industry Ministerheld discussions with exporters and industry representatives on key issues, including the ongoing advanced free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the European Union (EU), Chile and New Zealand, and challenges pertaining to quality control orders (QCOs).

Focus on export diversification amid US tariff hikes

Goyal reiterated the need to focus on diversification of the export market, considering the current volatile geopolitical environment and the higher tariffs imposed by Washington on several Indian products.

The discussion took place as Goyal chaired a meeting with export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations at Vanijya Bhawan on Wednesday evening.

An industry official who attended the meeting said that the minister wasn’t too pleased with the export market diversification achieved so far and suggested that more efforts need to be made on that front. “One of the positive aspects of the higher tariff (imposed by the US) is that companies are looking to diversify. We are also seeing some improvement in sectors such as marine products, where exports are being diverted to regions other than the US,” Ajay Sahai, director-general (DG) and chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said. “However, the problem has compounded because of the aggressive approach of China elsewhere (offering deep discounts),” Sahai said, adding that the industry is hopeful that the new FTAs India is on the verge of signing will accelerate the pace of diversification.

Commerce ministry reviews export reforms During the meeting, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Department of Commerce made detailed presentations on major reforms undertaken during the first half of FY26, upcoming reform measures aimed at facilitating exports, and export performance during the period. For instance, senior officials from the commerce department pointed out the next phase of automation of authorisations or licences to reduce manual interventions and improve compliance efficiency. They also referred to other major reforms in progress, including work on e-commerce export hubs and the proposed Export Promotion Mission to safeguard MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors while preparing for a $2-trillion export vision, another person who attended the meeting told Business Standard.

Exporters seek relief from US tariff impact “The discussions focused on issues and challenges faced by the industry, achievements in export diversification, and the views and expectations of stakeholders for further promotion of exports from the country,” an official statement issued by the commerce department on Thursday said. Meanwhile, EPCs and industry representatives continued to urge the government for support and intervention to address the impact of the US tariffs. The meeting took place at a time when the industry has been grappling with the steep 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian products since August.