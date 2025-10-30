Home / Economy / News / India to impose 30% import duty on yellow peas to support domestic prices

India to impose 30% import duty on yellow peas to support domestic prices

Move effective from November 1 aims to curb cheap imports from Canada, Australia and Russia

Yellow Peas
According to the notification, shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before October 31, 2025, will be exempt from the duty
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The government late Wednesday night imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas effective from November 1, announcing the step after months of speculation to check unrestricted imports and stem the fall in domestic pulses prices.
 
The duty ahead of the rabi-sowing season also seeks to shore up chana prices that have dropped sharply in the past few weeks.
 
The average mandi prices of pulses, including urad, tur, masoor and moong, have been trading below respective minimum support prices (MSPs) due to the influx of cheap yellow peas from Canada, Australia and Russia.
 
Shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before October 31, 2025 are exempt from the duty, the government said.
 
It had earlier allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2026, but domestic farmers had urged the authorities to curb the influx of cheap imports.
 
Some traders said yellow peas were being imported at around Rs 40-50 per kg — much below the MSP of all pulses combined.
 
India imported around 6.7 million tonnes of pulses in FY25, of which yellow peas alone comprised 30 per cent( almost 2.2 million tonnes).
 
The drop in mandi prices of pulses was so sharp that the government a few days back approved a major procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds worth around Rs 15,095.83 crore.
 
The plan is being implemented in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for kharif 2025-26. It also includes approval for the launch of Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana for soybeans in Madhya Pradesh.
 
That apart permission has also been given for 100 per cent procurement of mung beans, black gram, and soybean for Telangana farmers, full procurement of pigeon pea for Odisha, and the largest procurement of mung beans, black gram, and soybean in Maharashtra under price support scheme.
 
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a few months back written to the Union Finance Ministry to re-impose the import duty on yellow peas to check price fall and protect farmers. 

Topics :pulses importpulsesyellow peaschana dalPulse prices

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

