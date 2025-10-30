India to impose 30% import duty on yellow peas to support domestic prices

The government late Wednesday night imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas effective from November 1, announcing the step after months of speculation to check unrestricted imports and stem the fall in domestic pulses prices.

The duty ahead of the rabi-sowing season also seeks to shore up chana prices that have dropped sharply in the past few weeks.

The average mandi prices of pulses, including urad, tur, masoor and moong, have been trading below respective minimum support prices (MSPs) due to the influx of cheap yellow peas from Canada, Australia and Russia.

Shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before October 31, 2025 are exempt from the duty, the government said.

It had earlier allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2026, but domestic farmers had urged the authorities to curb the influx of cheap imports. Some traders said yellow peas were being imported at around Rs 40-50 per kg — much below the MSP of all pulses combined. India imported around 6.7 million tonnes of pulses in FY25, of which yellow peas alone comprised 30 per cent( almost 2.2 million tonnes). The drop in mandi prices of pulses was so sharp that the government a few days back approved a major procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds worth around Rs 15,095.83 crore.