India's rare earth plan faces fresh hurdles as China tightens exports

India’s plan to boost domestic production of rare earth minerals and magnets, key materials for electric vehicles and high-tech industries, could hit a major roadblock. Beijing’s latest decision to tighten controls on the export of rare earth processing equipment is raising concerns among Indian industry leaders and government officials working on the ₹7,300 crore incentive scheme, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Exporters of such products will now require special licences and must declare whether the items could serve dual purposes, both civilian and military. The move, China said, is intended to “safeguard national security”, echoing similar measures introduced earlier this year on medium and heavy rare earth materials, the news report said.

India’s self-reliance meets cost hurdles

The Indian government recently cleared an incentive programme through the Expenditure Finance Committee, aimed at encouraging domestic production of rare earth magnets. The plan proposes ₹6,500 crore for capital support and ₹800 crore for operational costs, with Cabinet approval expected soon.

However, industry experts say the new Chinese restrictions could delay or complicate India’s plans.