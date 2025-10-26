India needs to make a big oil and gas discovery soon: Oil Secy Pankaj Jain

India would lose credibility if the country is unable to soon make a big oil and gas discovery, said Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Sunday.

The Indian government has recently introduced several legislative changes in the exploration space to support the industry, Jain said while addressing the 15th Biennial International Conference and Exposition of the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG-India) 2025 in Jaipur.

Legislative reforms and new exploration opportunities

The official was referring to the government approving the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 2025, opening up 99 per cent of no-go areas in Indian waters for exploration and bidding rounds conducted for auctioning acreages in the country.

"It will become more and more difficult for us to make a case to believe in India. To believe that India has the ability to discover something," said Jain. Push for faster exploration and global collaboration To boost production, India has been expediting exploration activities while also urging international oil companies to collaborate with domestic players for high-end technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Deepwater Exploration Mission in August 2025, aimed at discovering oil and gas reserves in deep-sea areas. India has not witnessed a big oil and gas discovery since Mumbai High and Krishna Godavari, the official added. The Mumbai High discovery was made in 1974, while Krishna Godavari was in the early 2000s. The Indian government is banking on exploration activities currently underway in the Andaman Sea, expecting a "Guyana-like" discovery from the region.