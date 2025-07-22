Home / Economy / News / Delhi govt's new industrial policy to push improved land use, infra upgrade

A draft of Delhi Industrial Policy for the next 10 years has been put in public domain by the government for getting stakeholders' feedback on it till July 30

manufacturing
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Improved land use, land parcel consolidation to increase floor space availability, infra upgrade and drone survey to identify land for relocation of industries are some of the measures proposed for redevelopment of industrial areas, by the new industrial policy being firmed up by the Delhi government.

Delhi's Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the new industrial policy, which is likely to be finalised in next 2-3 months, will give a new lease of life to industrial development in the city.

"Under this policy, various incentives and reimbursements to greenfield projects in frontier tech services, R&D and hospitality sectors. It also paves way for redeveloping non-conforming industrial areas into conforming ones through different initiatives," he said.

There is a need to redevelop industrial areas for improved urban planning and better synergies in land use mix, the draft policy document said.

In consultation with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and industry associations, a scheme needs to be developed to encourage consolidation of land parcels to enhance floor space availability in industrial areas, it said.

"This consolidation will also enable possibilities of basement parking and other avenues to optimise land use," it said.

Under this scheme, option will be exercised where Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will buy back lease rights from the allottees. Alternatively, it may be redeveloped by a consortium of the lease holders or even by third party in public private partnership mode, stated the draft policy.

It also recommends transforming sick and under-performing industries into modern flatted factory setups, enabling struggling industries to relocate into shared industrial facilities with better infrastructure.

Further, it proposes reimbursement of property tax for five years after issuance of occupancy certificate to encourage reasonably priced floor supply for industries willing to move to conforming areas.

Also, it recommends conducting drone-based land surveys to identify suitable pockets for industrial relocation.

The industrialised areas in Delhi were developed in the seventies and, over the years, have "deteriorated considerably" in terms of physical infrastructure, the draft policy stated.

Upgrading infrastructure, utilities, and logistics facilities in current industrial markets to improve efficiency of operations, developing waste management and recycling hubs, enhancing transportation systems could spur the existing industrial areas, it said.

Under the ease of doing business initiative, the draft policy recommends streamlining and fast-tracking the permits and approvals required to facilitate quicker relocation of industries.

The policy envisages focusing on developing industrial infrastructure, and operations and maintenance of industrial areas through the PPP model for long-term sustainability and operational efficiency.

It recommends setting up a PPP cell to support the government's operationalisation of industrial areas through the PPP model. Delhi has 32 planned industrial areas and 27 notified yet unplanned industrial areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

