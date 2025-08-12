Gas reserves dwindling, future lies with solar energy: Tripura power min

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath asserted that the future of the northeastern state lies with solar energy as power generation from natural gas-based plants is witnessing a steep decline due to a shortage of supply.

He said four of the five gas-based power plants in the state have witnessed a dip in production.

Speaking at a programme in Durgachowmuhani in Dhalai district on Monday, he said, "The Palatana power plant, which is supposed to produce 726 MW of power daily, is now producing only 520 MW, while Manarchak power plant is producing 60 MW out of its installed capacity of 100 MW. At RC Nagar plant, NEEPCO is producing 80 MW out of its installed capacity of 135 MW, while Rokhia is producing 80 MW against its installed capacity of 63 MW." Currently, the northeastern state requires an average of 370 MW of power daily, which will go up to 700 MW by 2030.

All the gas power plants also send power to neighbouring states. ALSO READ: Tripura govt asks NHDCL to complete NH repair work before Durga puja "Power generation is reducing due to a shortage of gas supply to these plants. We have to understand that the gas reserves in the state is dwindling with every passing day," he said. Urging people to embrace solar energy, the minister said the state government has already launched PM Surya Ghar scheme. Nath said the PM Surya Ghar scheme will not only meet the energy demands of a consumer but also turn him or her into "energy seller".