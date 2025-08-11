India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US may face Trump's tariffs

About 55 per cent of India's merchandise exports to the United States will be subject to the tariff imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, the Indian government said on Monday.

Last week, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. That raised the total duty on Indian exports to the US to 50 per cent - among the highest on any American trading partner.

The Indian government had taken into account the 25 per cent tariff that Trump initially imposed on goods while providing Monday's estimate, Pankaj Chaudhary, India's junior finance minister, said in a written response to a question from a lawmaker.