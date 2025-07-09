Home / Economy / News / Govt urges coal producers to improve quality amid ongoing complaints

Govt urges coal producers to improve quality amid ongoing complaints

The power ministry, which set up a panel to address the issue, proposed measures such as testing coal quality upon arrival to customers

Coal
Coal is typically sampled from railway coaches at the loading sites. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
India is urging its coal producers to improve fuel quality amid ongoing complaints from the power sector, which sometimes receives shipments that don’t meet agreed specifications. 
The power ministry, which set up a panel to address the issue, proposed measures such as testing coal quality upon arrival to customers, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It also recommended examining multiple layers of the stock pile instead of just the surface level, a method known as auger sampling, to ensure accuracy, the people said, asking not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to media.
 
Coal is typically sampled from railway coaches at the loading sites, and suppliers such as Coal India Ltd. bill the customers based on its quality. But what reaches the power stations is sometimes of lower heating value and can contain mud or rocks that can damage plant machinery, the people said.  
 
This discrepancy has a wider bearing on the power sector, which is heavily reliant on coal. To make up for a lower calorific value, customers end up buying more from miners, ultimately passing the cost onto consumers. Greater volumes also burden an already strained railway network, aggravating the competition between freight and passengers for carriage space in the summer months, when demand is higher.
 
Coal India didn’t respond to emailed questions, while the power ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment emailed outside office hours.  
 
“This issue has been lingering for years. Coal India can no longer afford to brush aside these complaints,” said Rupesh Sankhe, senior vice president for research at Elara Capital India Pvt. Ltd. “India is fast turning from a sellers’ market into a buyers’ market for coal and the miners need to be more responsive to customers’ needs.”   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to conduct two-day VRRR auction on Wednesday to soak up ₹1 trillion

US is 'close' to signing a trade deal with India, says Donald Trump

Thali prices drop in June 2025, driven by lower vegetable and broiler costs

Premium

India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

Premium

CBIC may free up importers' IGST credits to address payment issues

Topics :coal crisisCoal plantCoal coal mining

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story