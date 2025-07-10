Looking to fast-track trade pact review talks with Asean: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said discussions are underway with Asean to review the existing trade pact, and he is looking forward to fast-track the negotiations.

The issue figured during the meeting between Goyal and his Malaysian counterpart T Zafrul Aziz.

"Had a productive meeting with @Tzafrul_Aziz, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry. Malaysia is India's permanent coordinator from Asean on economic matters," Goyal said in a post on X.

The ministers discussed the ongoing review of Asean India Trade of Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and addressing its challenges therein.

"Looking forward to fast-tracking discussions with Asean Member States to ensure fair trade and balanced growth," he said adding, "We also discussed furthering discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between both the countries".