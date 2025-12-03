Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Trade, energy and defence in focus as Putin visits India

Datanomics: Trade, energy and defence in focus as Putin visits India

With oil imports down and arms reliance shrinking, summit eyes energy security, S-400, and a $29 billion trade deficit

PM Modi and Russian Prez Putin
premium
PM Modi and Russian Prez Putin
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for two days from today (Thursday) for the annual Indo-Russia summit. The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the sanctions levied by the United States on Russian energy imports by India and trade, energy and defence deals on the anvil.   Only 1% ofIndia’s exports are Russia-bound
  
 
 
Decline in Russian arms  India’s exports to Russia were worth $2.24 billion, which were just over 1 per cent of its total exports in FY26 (Apr-Sept). Medicaments were the highest exported commodity to Russia in the first half of this fiscal year. On the other hand, India’s imports from Russia amounted to $31.11 billion in FY26 (Apr-Sept), with petroleum oil accounting for nearly three-fourths of such imports. Overall, Russia contributed 8.26 per cent to India’s total merchandise import bill.
   
 
   
Energy imports from Russia down in FY26  Negotiations on defence purchases, especially pertaining to Sukhoi – 57 (Su-57) and the S-400 air defense systems, could be in place during the course of the meeting. According to data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Arms Transfer database, the reliance on Russia for India’s arms imports has come down in recent years from 66 per cent in 2000 to nearly 40 per cent in 2024.
   
 
   
India’s energy imports from Russia have fallen in the first seven months of FY26, even before the US levied sanctions on the use of Russian energy. During FY26 (Apr-Oct), 27.56 per cent of imports of petroleum crude and related products by India came from Russia, a slight decline from 30.81 per cent in the corresponding period of FY25.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Terrain changed, need to up our game to court FDI: CEA Nageswaran

'Tobacco levy neither a new tax nor a cess': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Strong political push to seal FTA with India by 2025 end: EU ambassador

Indian economy on strong footing, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Bhupender Yadav hails COP 30 outcomes, urges industry to tap REPM scheme

Topics :Vladimir PutinTrade exportsIndia Russia

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story