Datanomics: Trade, energy and defence in focus as Putin visits India

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for two days from today (Thursday) for the annual Indo-Russia summit. The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the sanctions levied by the United States on Russian energy imports by India and trade, energy and defence deals on the anvil. Only 1% ofIndia’s exports are Russia-bound
Decline in Russian arms India’s exports to Russia were worth $2.24 billion, which were just over 1 per cent of its total exports in FY26 (Apr-Sept). Medicaments were the highest exported commodity to Russia in the first half of this fiscal year. On the other hand, India’s imports from Russia amounted to $31.11 billion in FY26 (Apr-Sept), with petroleum oil accounting for nearly three-fourths of such imports. Overall, Russia contributed 8.26 per cent to India’s total merchandise import bill.
Energy imports from Russia down in FY26 Negotiations on defence purchases, especially pertaining to Sukhoi – 57 (Su-57) and the S-400 air defense systems, could be in place during the course of the meeting. According to data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Arms Transfer database, the reliance on Russia for India’s arms imports has come down in recent years from 66 per cent in 2000 to nearly 40 per cent in 2024.
India’s energy imports from Russia have fallen in the first seven months of FY26, even before the US levied sanctions on the use of Russian energy. During FY26 (Apr-Oct), 27.56 per cent of imports of petroleum crude and related products by India came from Russia, a slight decline from 30.81 per cent in the corresponding period of FY25.