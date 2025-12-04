Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arctic-class shipbuilding talks set to advance during Putin's India visit

Arctic-class shipbuilding talks set to advance during Putin's India visit

India and Russia are looking at a plan to jointly build Arctic-class ships, with the proposal expected to move forward during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi from December 4-5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

India and Russia are considering a new partnership to jointly build Arctic-class ships. The proposal is expected to be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day state visit to New Delhi, beginning Thursday.
 
Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik India that both countries are evaluating possibilities in the Arctic shipbuilding sector. "The organisation of joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said.
 

India’s big push for shipbuilding

 
The possible Indo-Russian shipbuilding venture comes at a time when India is making a major push to strengthen its maritime sector.
 
 
In September, the Union Cabinet cleared a ₹69,725-crore package to support shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure. This included a revamped ₹24,736-crore Shipbuilding Finance Assistance Scheme (SBFAP), a ₹25,000-crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF), and nearly ₹20,000 crore for developing shipbuilding clusters.     

Relos agreement clears key hurdle

 
Ahead of the visit, Russia approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (Relos) agreement. The pact will give both countries access to each other’s military facilities for refuelling, repairs, maintenance and berthing of naval ships and aircraft. It will also support joint exercises, disaster relief efforts and the movement of military units.
 
The agreement, ratified by the Russian State Duma, is expected to enhance defence cooperation by allowing Indian naval and air assets to use Russian bases across the Arctic, Pacific and possibly the Mediterranean region. This expanded access will strengthen India’s operational reach and its interests in emerging Arctic shipping routes, which are becoming important for trade and maritime security.
 

Putin’s visit to India

 
Putin is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi at around 6:35 pm on Thursday to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first trip to India since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for him in the evening, similar to the gesture Putin extended during Modi’s 2024 Moscow visit.
 
On Friday, December 5, the Russian President will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am. He will then visit Rajghat at 11:30 am to lay a wreath. A meeting with PM Modi will take place at Hyderabad House at 11:50 am, followed by press statements around 1:50 pm.
 
In the afternoon, Putin is expected to take part in a business event, though the venue is yet to be confirmed. The two leaders are likely to sign several agreements at the 23rd India-Russia Summit, with trade expected to be a major focus.
 
Later in the evening, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm, before departing from New Delhi around 9 pm.

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India Russia India-Russia ties Shipbuilding sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

