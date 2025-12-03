Home / Economy / News / PwC India sees ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in FY26

PwC India sees ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in FY26

Following this uptick, PwC expects growth to moderate to 7 per cent in the second half, putting full-year expansion at 7.5-8 per cent

Tax
premium
Tax
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

PwC India expects buoyant non-tax revenues to offset a projected ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), keeping the fiscal deficit within the target at 4.2-4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), provided nominal GDP growth reaches at least 9 per cent in the second half of FY26 (April-September). The economy grew 8 per cent in the first half of FY26. Following this uptick, PwC expects growth to moderate to 7 per cent in the second half, putting full-year expansion at 7.5-8 per cent. 
The firm estimates gross tax revenue at ₹40 trillion (94 per cent of the budget estimate) with net tax revenue to the centre likely at ₹26.6 trillion against the budgeted ₹28.4 trillion. Excluding the impact of the now-abolished GST compensation cess, this results in a ₹1.1 trillion shortfall. Total receipts are projected at Rs. 33.4 trillion (96 per cent of the budget estimate), leaving an overall gap of ₹82,000 crore.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Participate in rare-earth magnet manufacturing scheme, says Bhupender Yadav

IMF hasn't questioned GDP growth figures, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Premium

Datanomics: Trade, energy and defence in focus as Putin visits India

Terrain changed, need to up our game to court FDI: CEA Nageswaran

'Tobacco levy neither a new tax nor a cess': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics :Tax CollectionPwC IndiaPwC

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story