India's CAD may ease in March quarter as net exports hit 11-quarter high

India’s current account deficit (CAD) may dip further in the March quarter of FY24 as pressure from negative net exports during the January-March period eased to an 11-quarter high.

A part of the gross domestic product (GDP) data, net exports—which is usually negative for India—captures the difference between exports and imports of both goods and services, while the CAD data, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), also factors in private transfer receipts. Thus, net exports are considered a proxy for the CAD as the latter is calculated by adding remittances by Indians employed overseas, with the net exports.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday, net exports in nominal terms stood at -0.8 per cent of GDP in the March quarter of FY24 compared to -2.9 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter. In real terms, the contribution of net exports turned positive in the March quarter (1.3 per cent of GDP) after remaining negative for three successive quarters, thus boosting overall GDP growth.

In his April monetary policy statement, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said during the first three quarters of FY24, India’s CAD narrowed significantly on account of a moderation in the merchandise trade deficit coupled with robust growth in services exports and strong remittances. “India’s merchandise and services exports have grown at a healthy pace in Q4 2023-24. India continues to be the largest recipient of remittances in the world. The cost of receiving remittances is gradually coming down. Overall, the CAD for 2024-25 is expected to remain at a level that is both viable and eminently manageable,” he added.



During the December quarter of FY24, the CAD stood at 1.2 per cent of GDP compared to 1.3 per cent of GDP in Q2. During April-December 2023-24, the CAD was placed at 1.2 per cent of GDP compared to 2.6 per cent during the same period of the preceding year.

IDFC First Bank in a recent report said in FY25, it estimates CAD at 1.3 per cent of GDP compared to 0.7 per cent of GDP in FY24. “The FY25 estimate builds in weakness in merchandise export growth and some moderation in the services surplus as global growth slows. The Indian crude basket is assumed to average at $85 per barrel in FY25 versus $82.5 per barrel in FY24. In FY24, crude oil imports from Russia also helped reduce the crude oil import bill. In FY25, support from Russian crude oil imports could persist, keeping the crude oil import bill contained,” it added.