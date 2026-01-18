Home / Economy / News / India's electronics exports cross $47 billion in 2025 on iPhone push

India's electronics exports cross $47 billion in 2025 on iPhone push

The next leg to $55 billion is tied to policy clarity and tariff risks

iphone
premium
Beyond smartphones, India’s key electronics exports included photovoltaic cells, routers and networking apparatus, charger adapters, components, sub-assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 11:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Electronics exports from India crossed $47 billion (₹4.15 trillion) for the first time in 12 months in 2025, according to figures released by the Department of Commerce. This marks a 37 per cent jump over the $34.93 billion recorded in the previous 12 months in 2024.
 
Nearly two-thirds of the total — around $30 billion — came from production-linked incentive (PLI)-driven smartphone exports, which also hit an all-time high in 2025. In December 2025 alone, electronics exports reached $4.17 billion, representing a 16.8 per cent increase from $3.58 billion in December 2024.
 
Electronics exports crossed the $4 billion mark in seven of the 12 months in 2025.
 
Among India’s top 10 export categories, electronics was the fastest-growing throughout 2025. The sector is now India’s third-largest export, having climbed from seventh place just five years ago.
 
The single largest driver of this surge was smartphones, specifically Apple. The company exported $22 billion worth of iPhones from India in 2025. That alone accounted for 46 per cent of India’s electronics exports and nearly 75 per cent of smartphone exports for the year. It is the highest export figure ever recorded by a single company within a top-ranked Indian export category, made more striking by its place in a global value chain.
 
Beyond smartphones, India’s key electronics exports included photovoltaic cells, routers and networking apparatus, charger adapters, components, sub-assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.
 
The government has set an ambitious target of $500 billion in electronics production by 2023-31, with $200 billion expected from exports. The recent export run has been driven by a series of PLI schemes rolled out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over the past five years, starting with the smartphone PLI in 2020, followed by the India Semiconductor Mission in 2021, and the information technology hardware PLI in 2023, which is yet to deliver material outcomes.
 
The latest initiative, the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), announced in 2025, carries a total outlay of ₹22,919 crore. It projects ₹1.15 trillion in investment, ₹10.35 trillion in production, and the creation of nearly 142,000 jobs.
 
At the current pace, industry estimates suggest electronics exports could cross $55 billion (around ₹5 trillion) in 2026. However, sustaining this run will hinge on three factors: the extension of the PLI scheme beyond March 2026, which industry is actively lobbying for and which will also shape the success of ECMS; uncertainty around the US tariff regime; and supply-chain stability, particularly rising memory chip prices, expected to climb over 40 per cent globally amid demand from artificial intelligence-driven server infrastructure. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's new FTA playbook looks beyond trade and tariffs to investment ties

Premium

Statsguru: From cash to clicks, mapping India's UPI-led payments shift

Brazil, Nigeria emerging as key export destinations for Indian pharma firms

Odisha garnered ₹1 trillion worth of investments at Kolkata meet: Govt

K'taka bags ₹1.53 trillion in new investment proposals since GIM: Minister

Topics :iPhonesmartphonesElectronics

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story