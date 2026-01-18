India's electronics exports cross $47 billion in 2025 on iPhone push

The government has set an ambitious target of $500 billion in electronics production by 2023-31, with $200 billion expected from exports. The recent export run has been driven by a series of PLI schemes rolled out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over the past five years, starting with the smartphone PLI in 2020, followed by the India Semiconductor Mission in 2021, and the information technology hardware PLI in 2023, which is yet to deliver material outcomes.