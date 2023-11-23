Home / Economy / News / Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

India turning into a magnet for sanctioned oil after its refiners started buying Russian oil last year at deep discounts

S Dinakar New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Suppliers of sanctioned crude oil led by Iran are making a beeline for Indian shores, after India encouraged imports of cheap Russian crude last year defying western pressure and sanctions, permitting Moscow to capture over 40 per cent of India’s oil market. Traders in the Middle East have approached Indian state-run refiners in the last few weeks with offers for sanctioned Iranian grades at deep discounts, industry sources said.

Traders in Dubai contacted Indian state-run refiners offering Iranian crude at discounted prices, refining officials said. State-run refiners led by IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum bought a combined 350,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude in 2018, or, 67 per cent of India's purchases of crude from Iran in the pre-sanction period, according to data from Paris-based market intelligence provider Kpler. They currently account for over 60 per cent of India's purchases of discounted Russian oil at over 1 million barrels per day.

The traders offered Malaysian blend crude, an euphemism for Iranian oil. But Indian refining officials rejected the offers outright because trade in Iranian crude is prohibited – even though the discounts are much higher than the $4-$5 a barrel offered for Russian oil, two Mumbai-based refining officials said.

Sanctioned Iranian oil is typically supplied to Chinese refiners via Malaysia to hide the country of origin and evade western policing, according to US market intelligence agency Energy Intelligence. Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said last week that Tehran may increase output by 300,000 bpd by March next year from around 3.3 million bpd now. But Chinese appetite for Iranian oil is maxing out, necessitating the need for new markets.

Also Read: Washington sanctioned tankers previously shipped Russian crude to India

Iranian grades have been in the past a favorite of Indian refiners, whose facilities are geared to produce more diesel. But India will consider importing Iranian oil only after the international community lifts sanctions, officials said. The officials said that sanctions on Russia and Iran cannot be compared because Russian oil to India will not invite sanctions as long as they are under a $60 per barrel FOB price cap. Trades above the cap are also allowed as long as traders do not use western ships or insurance.

Iran has traditionally been a big supplier of crude to India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. India imported 515,000 bpd of Iranian oil in calendar 2018. Purchases between 2016 and 2018 averaged 480,000 bpd, according to data from Kpler. Imports stopped after sanctions were reinstated in 2019. Tehran had offered India a 90-day credit period as compared to a 30-day period from other Gulf suppliers, and additional discounts on transport.

Despite the sanctions Iranian crude exports surged this year to their highest levels since 2018. China's imports of crude described in customs data as originating in Malaysia averaged 1.12 million bpd with a "Malaysia" label in the first 10 months of this year — more than doubling from a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data. China's reported October imports were more than triple Malaysia's October output, which has a history of being used as a label to disguise sanctioned crude produced in Iran or Venezuela, according to Energy Intelligence. China imported nil Iranian or Venezuelan crude in October, according to Chinese official data. Sanctioned crude is snapped up by so-called 'teapot’ refiners or Chinese Independents, especially the smaller ones, with discounts as much as $20 per barrel, industry sources said.

Moves to offer Iranian oil to India also coincide with shrinking discounts on Russian oil, and efforts by Washington and Brussels to create obstacles for Russian oil shipments. But New Delhi, which has toed Washington’ s line over Iran. US energy envoy Amos Hochstein warned last week that stringent sanctions enforcement will send Iran's oil exports lower from an estimated 1.5 million bpd.

Topics :Crude OilRussiaChinaIndiaIndian oil refiners

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

