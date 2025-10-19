Home / Economy / News / India's exports to US decline, non-US markets show strength: Crisil

India's exports to US decline, non-US markets show strength: Crisil

Crisil cautioned that India's merchandise exports are facing headwinds from the US tariff hikes and a broader slowdown in global growth

Exports, Export
According to the report, merchandise exports to the US had shown a degrowth by 11.9 per cent to $5.5 billion in September. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's exports to the United States have contracted, while shipments to non-US destinations have remained robust, surpassing previous growth figures, rating agency Crisil said in its report for October.

According to the report, merchandise exports to the US had shown a degrowth by 11.9 per cent to $5.5 billion in September, after recording a 7 per cent growth in August 2025. The agency noted that without the frontloading of shipments ahead of the tariff hike, the fall would have been sharper.

In contrast, exports to non-US markets expanded by 10.9 per cent in September, accelerating from 6.6 per cent growth in August 2025, it said.

The decline in US-bound exports followed the Trump administration's decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 27.

Crisil cautioned that India's merchandise exports are facing headwinds from the US tariff hikes and a broader slowdown in global growth.

The World Trade Organisation has projected that global merchandise trade volumes will increase by 2.4 per cent in 2025, compared to 2.8 per cent in 2024.

Despite these challenges, Crisil expects India's current account deficit (CAD) to remain within manageable limits, supported by strong services exports, steady remittance inflows, and easing crude oil prices.

The CAD will be around 1 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal, up from 0.6 per cent in the previous year, it said in its forecast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST reforms drive record festive demand, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India-US trade deal: 'Not too many differences between both sides'

India to record positive export growth in current financial year: Goyal

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers shows easing in September

Credit growth inches up to 11.4% in October 3 fortnight: RBI data

Topics :Indian exportIndian exportsTrump tariffsCrisil report

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story