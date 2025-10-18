India to record positive export growth in current financial year: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India is expected to record positive export growth in the current financial year despite challenges from global trade disruptions and US tariffs.

Goyal said that the country’s overall goods and services exports grew by about 5 per cent to $413.3 billion during April-September in the financial year 2025-26, compared with the same period last year. Merchandise exports rose 3 per cent to $220.12 billion in the first half of the financial year.

“There is resilience, there is confidence, there is a demand for our goods and services across the world, and India will continue on this growth trajectory. We are confident we will end 2025-26 with positive growth in India’s exports,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

The minister noted that the imposition of tariffs by the United States has disrupted global supply chains, impacting India’s exports to the US, which fell about 12 per cent in September. Goyal also said that recent cuts in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates have boosted investor sentiment. Outward foreign portfolio investment declined to below $900 million in September from around $4 billion in August, he said. “As soon as the GST announcement came in, investors quickly realised that this is a bonanza. Demand will go up massively,” Goyal added. Responding to a question on whether some e-commerce firms have failed to pass on the GST cut benefits to customers, Goyal said most companies have complied and even offered additional discounts and bonuses.