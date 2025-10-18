Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for farm and rural workers shows easing in September

Latest government figures show India’s economy will expand at a four-year low of 6.5% in the current fiscal year | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to -0.07 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively, in September from 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent in August, respectively, according to the Labour Ministry data released on Saturday.

For the month of September 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers decreased by 0.11 points to 136.23, while the index for Rural Labourers decreased by 0.18 points, reaching 136.42, the labour ministry said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 136.34 points and 136.60 points, respectively, in August 2025.

The Food Index decreased by 0.47 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 0.58 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in September 2025.

Food inflation in September 2025 stood at -2.35 per cent for AL and -1.81 per cent for RL," the ministry stated.

These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :food inflationretail inflationlabour marketLabour Ministry

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

