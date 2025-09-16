Home / Economy / News / US, India break trade logjam; agree to intensify talks for early deal

US, India break trade logjam; agree to intensify talks for early deal

India and the US held marathon talks in New Delhi to push forward a trade agreement, signalling easing tensions despite tariff disputes and setting the stage for further negotiations

trade talk, US India
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
India and the United States on Tuesday decided to intensify efforts to conclude a “mutually beneficial” trade deal at the earliest, setting aside recent strains in the bilateral relationship.
 
The announcement from the Indian side came after the chief negotiators from both countries held a seven-hour meeting at Vanijya Bhawan. The US team was led by Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, while the Indian side was headed by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the commerce department.
 
“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
 
This was Lynch’s third visit to India and marked the first official meeting between the trade negotiating teams since the US administration last month imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on a majority of Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy on Russian oil purchases.
 
The meeting also paved the way for the sixth round of negotiations between both sides, originally scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi but derailed after tensions flared. However, neither side announced the date of the next round. They did not term the latest talks as a formal round of negotiations, describing it instead as a stock-taking exercise after a gap of one and a half months.
 
“Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in response to queries sent by Business Standard.
 
The meeting came against the backdrop of signals of easing tensions. Last week, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted conciliatory messages on social media, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding negotiations for a trade deal at the earliest.
 
In February, Modi and Trump had announced the intention to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the autumn of 2025. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has in recent days said a deal with the US could be finalised by end-November.
 
Ajay Srivastava, former trade ministry official and founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said the US appeared desperate to close a trade deal with India, even as its officials frequently used disparaging language against New Delhi from public platforms. By naming India in its Supreme Court filing, Washington had made any deal politically harder.
 
“A deal will only be possible if India stops buying Russian oil even though China and the EU will continue doing so — but even then, New Delhi must not compromise its core red lines. India must hold firm on agriculture and dairy, which it views not as trade issues but livelihood concerns for over 700 million farmers,” Srivastava said.

Topics :US India relations Trade dealstrade negotiations

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

