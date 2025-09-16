US, India break trade logjam; agree to intensify talks for early deal

India and the United States on Tuesday decided to intensify efforts to conclude a “mutually beneficial” trade deal at the earliest, setting aside recent strains in the bilateral relationship.

The announcement from the Indian side came after the chief negotiators from both countries held a seven-hour meeting at Vanijya Bhawan. The US team was led by Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, while the Indian side was headed by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the commerce department.

“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

This was Lynch’s third visit to India and marked the first official meeting between the trade negotiating teams since the US administration last month imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on a majority of Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy on Russian oil purchases. The meeting also paved the way for the sixth round of negotiations between both sides, originally scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi but derailed after tensions flared. However, neither side announced the date of the next round. They did not term the latest talks as a formal round of negotiations, describing it instead as a stock-taking exercise after a gap of one and a half months.

“Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in response to queries sent by Business Standard. The meeting came against the backdrop of signals of easing tensions. Last week, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted conciliatory messages on social media, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding negotiations for a trade deal at the earliest. In February, Modi and Trump had announced the intention to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the autumn of 2025. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has in recent days said a deal with the US could be finalised by end-November.