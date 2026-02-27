Home / Economy / News / India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of 2025-26 target: Govt data

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of 2025-26 target: Govt data

Net tax receipts at 20.94 trillion rupees, up from ₹19 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's fiscal deficit in April-January was ₹9.8 trillion ($107.69 billion) or 63% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.
 
Key Numbers:
 
Net tax receipts at ₹20.94 trillion, up from ₹19 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.
 
Non-tax revenue at ₹5.57 trillion, compared with ₹4.7 trillion a year ago.
 
Total government expenditure at ₹36.9 trillion compared with ₹35.7 trillion a year earlier.
 
Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at ₹8.4 trillion against ₹7.6 trillion a year ago.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi proposes reform charter to boost collaboration for Viksit Bharat

India's Q3FY26 GDP growth slows to 7.8% from 8.4% in Q2 on new series

India-US trade deal will be 'rebalanced' if situation changes: Piyush Goyal

India's growth may outpace current estimates after GDP data overhaul

Howard Lutnick meets Piyush Goyal, holds 'highly productive' trade talks

Topics :Fiscal DeficitBudget estimatesFiscal deficit target

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story