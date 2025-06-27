Home / Economy / News / India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

Following investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the Centre has imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from 27% to 63% on plastic processing machinery from China and Taiwan

Govt slaps up to 63% anti-dumping duty on Chinese, Taiwanese machinery | Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
The Central Government on Friday announced anti-dumping duties on plastic processing machinery imported from China and Taiwan, ranging between 27 to 63 per cent. The move aims to safeguard the domestic manufacturing sector from unfair trade practices. 
The decision follows a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which concluded that plastic processing machines from these two regions were being dumped in the Indian market, meaning they were sold at prices significantly lower than their normal value in the exporting countries. This practice was found to be causing “material injury to the domestic industry”. 
The affected machinery falls under tariff codes 8477 10 00 and 8477 90 00 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, which typically cover injection moulding machines and other equipment used in the production of plastic goods. 
The DGTR’s final findings, issued on March 27, 2025, establish these three conclusions:
  1. Machinery from China and Taiwan had been exported at unfairly low (dumped) prices.
  2. The domestic plastic machinery industry suffered significant damage as a result.
  3. The injury was directly caused by these dumped imports.
 
Following these findings, the Department of Revenue issued a notification, dated June 26,  enforcing the recommended duties. These duties are calculated as a percentage of the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of the imported goods—a method that includes the cost of the goods, shipping, and insurance.
 
New duty rates are as follows:
  • Dongguan Fu Chun Shin Plastic Machinery Manufacture Co, Ltd and Fu Chun Shin (Ningbo) Machinery Manufacture Co, Ltd: 48 per cent
  • Chen Hsong Machinery Group, including its subsidiaries: 27 per cent
  • Yizumi Precision Molding Technology Co, Ltd and affiliated firms: 35 per cent
  • Husky Injection Molding Systems Shanghai Ltd: 48 per cent
  • All other unnamed producers from China and Taiwan: 63 per cent
  • Producers from other countries exporting from China: 63 per cent
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

