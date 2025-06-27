India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

- Machinery from China and Taiwan had been exported at unfairly low (dumped) prices.
- The domestic plastic machinery industry suffered significant damage as a result.
- The injury was directly caused by these dumped imports.
- Dongguan Fu Chun Shin Plastic Machinery Manufacture Co, Ltd and Fu Chun Shin (Ningbo) Machinery Manufacture Co, Ltd: 48 per cent
- Chen Hsong Machinery Group, including its subsidiaries: 27 per cent
- Yizumi Precision Molding Technology Co, Ltd and affiliated firms: 35 per cent
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Shanghai Ltd: 48 per cent
- All other unnamed producers from China and Taiwan: 63 per cent
- Producers from other countries exporting from China: 63 per cent
