India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

The Central Government on Friday announced anti-dumping duties on plastic processing machinery imported from China and Taiwan, ranging between 27 to 63 per cent. The move aims to safeguard the domestic manufacturing sector from unfair trade practices.

The decision follows a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which concluded that plastic processing machines from these two regions were being dumped in the Indian market, meaning they were sold at prices significantly lower than their normal value in the exporting countries. This practice was found to be causing “material injury to the domestic industry”.

The affected machinery falls under tariff codes 8477 10 00 and 8477 90 00 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, which typically cover injection moulding machines and other equipment used in the production of plastic goods.

The DGTR’s final findings, issued on March 27, 2025, establish these three conclusions: Machinery from China and Taiwan had been exported at unfairly low (dumped) prices. The domestic plastic machinery industry suffered significant damage as a result. The injury was directly caused by these dumped imports. Following these findings, the Department of Revenue issued a notification, dated June 26, enforcing the recommended duties. These duties are calculated as a percentage of the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of the imported goods—a method that includes the cost of the goods, shipping, and insurance. New duty rates are as follows: