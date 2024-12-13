Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves drop to five-month low of $654.865 billion

India's forex reserves drop to five-month low of $654.865 billion

The RBI is expected to have sold net dollars worth $61.1 billion to protect the domestic currency

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Photo: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $3.235 billion to $654.857 billion, a five-month low, for the week ended December 6, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed on Friday.
 
The RBI is expected to have sold net dollars worth $61.1 billion to protect the domestic currency, but there was a revaluation gain, which resulted in the forex reserves falling by a little over $3 billion, said an economist.
 
The domestic currency depreciated to a new low of Rs 84.88 per dollar on Thursday but settled at 84.87. On Friday, the domestic currency closed at 84.80 against the dollar.
 
In the previous reporting week, the reserves had risen by $1.51 billion to $658.091 billion after eight straight weeks of decline in reserves after touching an all-time high of $705 billion on September 27, 2024.
 
Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.228 billion to $565.623 billion for the week ended December 6, 2024, as per the data.
 
The movement in foreign currency assets depends on the effect of appreciation or depreciation of currencies like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves against the dollar.

More From This Section

India crosses $1 trillion in FDI since 2000; Mauritius tops the list

Premium

Indian billionaires: The rise of the few sparks concern about equality

Premium

India lays stress on 'transition period' for European Union green norms

India needs to ramp up structural reforms: World Bank Chief Economist Gill

Rupee touches new intra-day low of 84.88 due to rise in crude prices

 
Meanwhile, gold reserves dropped by $43 million to $66.936 billion in the week under consideration. While, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $25 million to $18.031 billion, RBI data showed.
 
India’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $12 million to $4.266 billion in the reporting week. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Forex reserves drop by $3.23 bn to $654.85 bn for week ended on Dec 6

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $29 billion in the past six weeks

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

Growing strong: 60% gold reserves held domestically, shows RBI data

Everyone wants to do business with India due to strong fundamentals: Goyal

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaForeign exchange reservesCurrency

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story