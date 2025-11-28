Home / Economy / News / India's fiscal deficit during Apr-Oct reaches 52.6% of FY26 target

India's fiscal deficit during Apr-Oct reaches 52.6% of FY26 target

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at ₹6.18 trillion against ₹4.7 trillion a year ago

fiscal deficit
Representative Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's fiscal deficit in April-October was ₹8.25 trillion ($92.26 billion) or 52.6 per cent of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

KEY NUMBERS

* Net tax receipts at ₹12.74 trillion, down from ₹13.05 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.

* Non-tax revenue at ₹4.89 trillion compared with ₹4 trillion a year ago.

* Total government expenditure at ₹26.26 trillion compared with ₹24.7 trillion a year earlier.

* Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at ₹6.18 trillion against ₹4.7 trillion a year ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Q2 FY26 GDP grows 8.2% as spending and key sectors strengthen

Industrial output data for Oct postponed to Dec 1 ahead of GDP release

India negotiating FTAs with US, EU and 50 partners to boost trade: Goyal

India to lead emerging market growth with 7% GDP rise in 2025: Moody's

India's economic growth, financial markets muddied by US trade deal woes

Topics :Fiscal DeficitIndia's economic growtheconomic growth in india

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story