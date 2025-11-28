India's fiscal deficit during Apr-Oct reaches 52.6% of FY26 target

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's fiscal deficit in April-October was ₹8.25 trillion ($92.26 billion) or 52.6 per cent of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

KEY NUMBERS

* Net tax receipts at ₹12.74 trillion, down from ₹13.05 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.

* Non-tax revenue at ₹4.89 trillion compared with ₹4 trillion a year ago.

* Total government expenditure at ₹26.26 trillion compared with ₹24.7 trillion a year earlier.

* Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at ₹6.18 trillion against ₹4.7 trillion a year ago.