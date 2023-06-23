India's forex reserves jump $2.35 billion to $596 billion, shows RBI data



The overall reserves had dropped by USD 1.318 billion to USD 593.749 billion in the previous reporting week.

India's forex reserves increased by USD 2.35 billion to USD 596.098 billion for the week ended June 16, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.



For the week ended June 16, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 2.578 billion to USD 527.651 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.



Gold reserves dropped by USD 324 million to USD 45.049 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.