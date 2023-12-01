India's forex reserves rise to near three-month high of $597.94 billion

India\u0026#39;s foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week and stood at a near three-month high of $597.94 billion as of Nov. 24, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.The reserves rose by $2.5 billion in the reporting week, after rising $5.1 billion in the week before.\u0026nbsp;Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI\u0026#39;s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.\u0026nbsp;Foreign exchange reserves also include India\u0026#39;s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.\u0026nbsp;For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee traded in a narrow range of 83.2250 to 83.38 against the dollar, and logged a marginal weekly decline.\u0026nbsp;The currency settled at 83.2875 on Friday, up 0.1% for the week.