India's manufacturing PMI rises to 56 in November amid strong growth

The Indian manufacturing sector picked up steam in November on the back of an increase in demand and easing of price pressures as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 56, rebounding from October's eight-month low of 55.5, the survey released by S&P Global on Friday showed.

“After slowing in October, growth of output gathered pace as strengthening client demand and more favourable input supply boosted production volumes. Inflationary pressures retreated. Charges rose modestly, as the vast majority of firms opted to leave their fees unchanged since October. Manufacturers that hiked their fees, which were fewer than seven per cent of panellists, mentioned demand strength, greater labour costs and the usage of higher-quality inputs in production processes,” the report by the global credit agency notes.

The November figure marked 29 months of the index remaining above 50. A survey print above 50 indicates manufacturing expansion, and below that marks contraction.

The survey also notes that there was a substantial increase in the overall levels of new work received by Indian goods producers in November as surveyed companies commonly reported positive demand trends, greater client requirements and favourable market conditions.

“The trend for new export business showed signs of resilience, despite weakening in November. New export orders rose for the twentieth month in a row and solidly, albeit at the slowest rate since June. On the upside, companies signalled higher intakes of new business from Africa, Asia, Europe and the US,” the survey noted.

A key feature of the latest results was a substantial easing of price pressures. Although average purchasing costs rose again, the rate of inflation eased to the lowest in the current 40-month sequence of increases and was negligible by historical standards.

The survey also noted that manufacturing employment in India increased for the eighth successive month heading towards the end of the 2023 calendar year as new work in the pipeline and a healthy demand environment spurred recruitment, anecdotal evidence showed.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that India’s manufacturing industry maintained its robust performance in November, with output regaining growth momentum, with firms’ ability to secure new business, both domestically and from abroad, remaining central to the success of the sector.

“Sustained new order growth continued to be good news for the sector’s labour market, with recruitment remaining on an upward path. Expanded capacities, rising workloads and the need to replenish stocks of finished goods collectively indicated that India's manufacturing economy is clearly in good shape as 2023 draws to a close, with expectations for a continued strong performance in 2024,” added De Lima.

The rebound in manufacturing PMI comes a day after the official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed a robust nine-quarter high growth in the manufacturing (13.9 per cent) and construction (13.3 per cent) sector in the second quarter (July-September), thus propping the gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 7.6 per cent during the quarter.