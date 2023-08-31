Home / Economy / News / India's GDP uptick for economic heavy-weights, shows OECD data

India's GDP uptick for economic heavy-weights, shows OECD data

China, Japan, the United States and the UK have shown a stronger rate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Inflationary pressures easing as global prices come down

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The latest quarterly economic growth rate figures of India’s peers among large economies have broadly seen an improvement.

China, Japan, the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) have shown a stronger rate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter (Q2) of calendar year 2023 (CY23) compared to the previous quarter, shows data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Germany’s negative growth moderated in the second quarter. These five are the largest economies if one excludes India.

China’s GDP grew by 6.3 per cent in Q2 CY23 compared to 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter. Japan’s economy grew by 2.1 per cent in the same quarter from 1.9 per cent in the previous one. The US, on the other hand, grew by 2.5 per cent in Q2 compared to 1.8 per cent in Q1 CY23. Growth rose to 0.4 per cent in the UK compared to 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter, while Germany saw a lower contraction than previously (chart 1).

:
Despite the uptick in growth in these economies, the latest OECD update on GDP forecasts shows a overall slowdown in advanced economies and many of India’s economic peers. The economy in China is expected to grow at 5.1 per cent in CY24 compared to 5.4 per cent in CY23. This is also true of the US and Japan (chart 2). 

:

Also Read

OECD marginally raises India's GDP growth forecast to 6% for FY24

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

OECD raises India's FY24 growth forecast by 20 basis points to 5.9%

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

India's Russia oil imports fall to 7-mth low, Saudi jumps, shows trade flow

Rly Board gets first woman CEO, Jaya Varma Sinha to take charge from Sep 1

Govt invites Expression of Interest from bidders for IMPCL strategic sale

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY'24 despite rainfall deficit: CEA

Weak monsoon may impact rural demand: Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan

Topics :GDPOECDChinaJapanUnited StatesUK

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story