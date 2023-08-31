Home / Economy / News / India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24 despite rainfall deficit: CEA

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24 despite rainfall deficit: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal notwithstanding deficient monsoon rains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal notwithstanding deficient monsoon rains.

He also said that there is no real cause for concern that inflation would spike out of control as both the government and the Reserve Bank are taking adequate steps to maintain supply and keep prices under check.

The CEA said food inflation is likely to subside with the arrival of fresh stock and government measures. However, the impact of deficient rains in August is to be watched.

"There is momentum in economic activity in general and it is not driven by price-related distortions. Therefore our projections still are very comfortably placed at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year," he said.

Risk is evenly distributed to around 6.5 per cent growth projection for FY2023-24, he said while briefing media following the release of first quarter GDP numbers. Rising crude prices may warrant attention and prolonged geopolitical uncertainty and likely tighter financial conditions can pose risk to growth, he added.

India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

With regard to fiscal deficit, Nageswaran said there is no threat to 5.9 per cent fiscal deficit announced in the Budget.

Also Read

Defending GDP figures, former CEA K Subramanian attacks his predecessor

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Private sector capex will be key contributor to growth: CEA Nageswaran

GDP growth for FY 2023 was 7.2%, surpassing expectations, says CEA

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

Weak monsoon may impact rural demand: Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan

India at cusp of new pvt capex cycle as states bag investments: Report

Indian real GDP grew 7.8% in April-June quarter; lower than RBI's estimates

Fiscal deficit touches 33.9% of full-year target at end-July: CGA data

India's April-July finished steel imports from China at five-year high

Topics :GDPIndiaeconomy

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story