Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on May 31

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s growth momentum — which gathered pace in the December quarter of FY23 — is likely to sustain in the March quarter, as reflected in the performance of various high-frequency indicators.
The finance ministry had posted a few tweets about Sitharaman’s speech, but Business Standard has reviewed a copy of her full speech at the Fund-Bank meeting held during 10-16 April. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on May 31.
“GST (goods and services tax) collections in March 2023 crossed the Rs 1.4-trillion (about $21.5 billion) benchmark for 12 successive months. Overall, demand conditions have remained conducive to sustaining growth momentum as deduced from robust tractor and auto sales, high UPI transactions and double-digit credit growth,” Sitharaman said earlier this month at the Deve

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

