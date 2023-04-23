No proposal before FinMin to regulate financial influencers: Sitharaman



“At this stage, I'm not having any proposal before me for regulating financial influencers. Social influencers and financial influencers are all out there. But a very strong sense of caution is required in each one of us to make sure that we double-check, counter-check, and talk with people,” she added. The Finance Ministry has got no proposal for regulating financial influencers, but caution is important from the end of users, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a session of Thinkers Forum in Tumakuru, Karnataka on Sunday.



Sitharaman also stated that the Finance Ministry is also working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against ponzi apps and clamping down on them like never before so that citizens are safe from such financial scams. She further added, “If there are three or four people giving us very objective good advice, there are seven others out of 10 who are probably driven by some other considerations.”



She advised users not to flock into such offers without doing due diligence and be careful as it is their hard-earned money. “You save it, you protect it,” she added. “There are also apps which are coming out and reaching out to people saying we can do something with your money that will fetch you this much. Many of whom are ponzi,” she added.