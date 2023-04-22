Home / Economy / News / Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

DRDO has earlier demonstrated land-based BMD systems successfully with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats emerging from adversaries

Ajai Shukla
Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted their maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile on Saturday.
“The successful trial was conducted off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal… The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having naval ballistic missile defence (BMD) capability,” stated a defence ministry release.
DRDO has earlier demonstrated land-based BMD systems successfully with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats emerging from adversaries. These tests have demonstrated the ability to detect, track, engage and shoot down ballistic missiles of the Prithvi-class.

Topics :Indian NavyDRDONaval WarshipDefence ministry

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

