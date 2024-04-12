India's key peers show a declining trend in their recent inflation print

Statewise comparison shows the cost of living rose faster in over a dozen states compared to the national average. Odisha had the highest rate at 7.05 per cent, followed by Assam and Haryana at over 6 per cent each. Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar — all of which had higher inflation than the national average — had rates between 4.9 and 5.7 per cent. Meanwhile, nine states, including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi, among others had lower rates.







Among India’s peers in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) grouping, four countries have come out with March inflation data. Brazil, China, and India have shown a decline compared to the previous month. Russia has seen an uptick. Retail inflation in India declined to a five-month low of 4.85 per cent in March, according to official data released on Friday.

