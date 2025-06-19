India's largest port builder to raise ₹30,000 cr for Vadhvan project

By Saikat Das

The firm building what will become the largest port in India plans to raise as much as ₹30,000 crore ($3.5 billion) of debt, giving lenders an opportunity to invest in one of the cornerstones of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure overhaul.

Owners of the Vadhvan Port Project Ltd., located a few hours north of Mumbai, are looking to raise debt with tenors in the range of 15 to 20 years. They’re considering onshore and offshore markets to raise the funds, according to a top official.

“We have started the process of raising debt which will happen in two phases,” said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, chairman at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, or JNPA, which holds a 74 per cent stake. The Maharashtra Maritime Board owns the remaining 26 per cent.

The $9 billion port project is a major undertaking for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the port’s foundation stone last year. Upon completion, which is expected toward the end of the decade, Vadhvan will have the capacity to handle some 23 million container units, making it one of the 10 largest ports in the world, according to its backers. IDBI Capital was appointed as advisor to help lineup long term lenders for the first round of funding, with a target of at least ₹22,000 crore, Wagh said. The funds will be disbursed over the next five years, and the request for proposals from lenders will be floated during the October to December quarter.