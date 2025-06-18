Relief for travellers: Govt announces ₹3,000 annual toll pass on NHs

Addressing long-standing concerns of national highway users about high toll fees, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday announced an annual toll pass that will eliminate repeated toll deductions for personal passenger vehicles. “In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a Fastag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from August 15. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips — whichever comes first — this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, Jeeps, and vans,” Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the RajmargYatra application (app) as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and MoRTH.

"This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60-kilometre (km) radius and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners," Gadkari said. The annual pass is available only on the RajmargYatra mobile app and the NHAI website, and will reflect in the user's existing Fastag upon completion of payment. A dedicated link for the facility will be issued soon. The pass is valid only at national highway and national expressway fee plazas, the ministry said. At fee plazas on expressways, state highways, etc. managed by state governments or local bodies, the Fastag will operate as a regular Fastag, and applicable user fee charges may apply.