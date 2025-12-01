India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

India’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in November but at a slower pace, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) at 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, according to data compiled by S&P Global. The data signalled the weakest improvement in operating conditions in nine months since February.

The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.

New orders weakest since Feb

Total new orders and output continued to grow at above-trend rates but at their weakest pace in nine months. While new business growth and efficiency gains supported an increase among some firms, others suggested that subdued demand constrained output levels.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, noted: “India’s final November PMI confirmed that US tariffs caused the manufacturing expansion to slow. The new export orders PMI fell to a 13-month low. Business confidence, as indicated by expectations for future output, showed a big fall in November, potentially reflecting increasing concerns about the impact of tariffs. The boost from the cuts in goods and services tax (GST) may be fading, and it might be insufficient to offset the tariff headwind to demand.” Export orders remain muted Export order growth also softened, rising at the slowest rate in over a year. However, the sector enjoyed strong demand from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.