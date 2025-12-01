Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's robust growth numbers for the September quarter are raising questions about the need for lower rates even as record-low inflation gives the central bank ample room to resume reductions later this week, analysts said.

India's economy expanded at a sharper-than-expected clip of 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter, prompting analysts to raise their full-year growth estimates to above 7 per cent.

That means the world's fifth-largest economy is expanding at a pace close to its estimated potential growth of 6.5 per cent-7 per cent. Potential growth is the rate an economy can expand without sparking inflation.

India's retail inflation, however, which slowed to a record-low 0.25 per cent in October, is expected to remain benign for months.

"The December RBI policy will be set against a backdrop of resilient growth and ultra-low inflation. The stellar growth numbers reaffirm our view of a pause," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. "Space for easing is limited and should be utilised when downside risks to growth materialise," she said. A majority of economists in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of Friday's GDP data release had expected the Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate to be pared by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent on December 5, followed by a pause through 2026. RBI's monetary policy committee has lowered the benchmark rate by 100 basis points in the first half of 2025 but has held it steady since August.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in an interview with Zee Business last week said there is scope to further reduce policy interest rates but that the timing of the move would depend on the committee. Real rate debate "We think inflation has fallen more than anticipated and outlook for inflation also appears benign. So we expect the MPC to cut once (25 bps) to adjust real policy rate to reflect the change in inflation outcomes and outlook," said A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. At the current level of retail inflation, the neutral real rate - the repo rate minus inflation - is sharply higher but on a forward-inflation basis it is expected to be much lower. RBI's projection for inflation in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 is 4.5 per cent and its estimated neutral real rate falls in a range of 1.4 per cent to 1.9 per cent.