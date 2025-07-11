Home / Economy / News / India's net direct tax receipts down 1.3%, corporate taxes slip 3.7%

India's net direct tax receipts down 1.3%, corporate taxes slip 3.7%

Tax experts broadly attributed the decrease in the net direct tax kitty to the spike in refunds but noted there were other factors at play as well

tax
Tax experts broadly attributed the decrease in the net direct tax kitty to the spike in refunds but noted there were other factors at play as well.
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s net direct tax collections contracted 1.3 per cent to about ₹5.63 trillion as of July 10, with corporate taxes dropping 3.7 per cent and non-corporate taxes recording a fractional 0.04 per cent contraction, Income Tax department data released on Friday revealed. 
The Securities Transaction Tax was the only levy to clock an uptick so far in this financial year, rising 7.46 per cent to ₹17,874 crore, from ₹16,632 crore through the same period of 2024-25 (FY25). 
Prior to refunds made to taxpayers, which jumped 38 per cent to nearly ₹1.02 trillion by July 10, gross tax receipts had risen 3.17 per cent to almost ₹6.65 trillion. The growth in gross tax receipts was slightly higher at 4.86 per cent about a month ago, when total collections stood at ₹5.45 trillion. Net tax collections were 1.4 per cent lower than a year ago, as of June 19. 
Overall corporate tax receipts were up 9.42 per cent by July 10, however, they received a significant chunk of the tax refunds made so far, adding up to ₹89,863 crore which reflects a 56.85 per cent growth. 
Net non-corporate tax receipts, which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical person, declined marginally to about ₹3.45 trillion during the same period. Refunds to such taxpayers, however, fell nearly 27 per cent year on year to ₹12,114 crore. 
Tax experts broadly attributed the decrease in the net direct tax kitty to the spike in refunds but noted there were other factors at play as well. 
“On the personal tax front, the revised slab structure continues to offer relief to a large base of taxpayers, resulting in reduced tax liability,” said Samir Kanabar, tax partner at EY India. “On the corporate side, higher capital expenditure has led to increased depreciation claims, thereby impacting immediate tax outflows. These measures, from expedited refunds to tax relief and capex incentives are aligned with the broader objective of stimulating economic activity and supporting long-term growth,” he noted. 
The Centre’s Budget estimates for FY26 peg direct tax receipts at ₹25.2 trillion. Net direct tax collections had grown 13.57 per cent to ₹22.26 trillion in FY25, exceeding the initial budgeted target of ₹22.07 trillion. 
Gouri Puri, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, linked the decline in net direct tax receipts primarily to the higher tax refunds. “This reflects the government’s focus on improving taxpayer services, as timely and efficient refund processing is a critical enabler of ease of doing business," she said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pilot stage of internship scheme ending soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Income Tax department releases ITR-2, ITR-3 excel utilities for AY26

Bids for RBI's 7-day VRRR auction fall short of notified amount

Premium

Crude connection: Refiners eye Canadian shores amid supply disruptions

FM Sitharaman hails Meghalaya's growth, praises full use of SASCI funds

Topics :Net direct tax collectionsDirect taxescorporate tax cut

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story