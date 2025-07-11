RBI gets ₹1.51 trn in bids at 7-day VRRR auction, short of notified amount

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.51 trillion at the seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction, against the notified amount of Rs. 2.5 trillion. The central bank accepted the entire bid amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.

Market participants noted that the auction amount exceeded the market expectation of Rs. 2 trillion. Consequently, the bidding amount fell short of the notified sum. Additionally, banks preferred to retain funds due to upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) outflows and were reluctant to lock in money for seven days.

People were expecting around Rs. 2 trillion. That much surplus people want to keep with themselves. Further, they have GST outflows. So, nobody wants to commit for seven days, that's why we have seen lower participation," said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in surplus by Rs. 3.15 trillion on Thursday, according to the latest data from the RBI. With overnight rates now aligning closely with the policy repo rate, the need for further VRRR operations appears limited, said market participants. The weighted average call rate (WACR) was trading at 5.47 per cent, near the repo rate of 5.50 per cent. “The purpose is to keep the rate within the corridor, not below 5.25 per cent and not above 5.50 per cent, and now that it is in range, more VRRRs are not required,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.