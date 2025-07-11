Home / Economy / News / RBI gets ₹1.51 trn in bids at 7-day VRRR auction, short of notified amount

RBI gets ₹1.51 trn in bids at 7-day VRRR auction, short of notified amount

RBI receives bids worth Rs. 1.51 trillion at the seven-day VRRR auction, below the notified Rs. 2.5 trillion, with full acceptance at a 5.49 per cent cut-off rate

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The WACR is the operating target of monetary policy, which the central bank aims to keep closer to the repo rate.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.51 trillion at the seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction, against the notified amount of Rs. 2.5 trillion. The central bank accepted the entire bid amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
Market participants noted that the auction amount exceeded the market expectation of Rs. 2 trillion. Consequently, the bidding amount fell short of the notified sum. Additionally, banks preferred to retain funds due to upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) outflows and were reluctant to lock in money for seven days.
 
“People were expecting around Rs. 2 trillion. That much surplus people want to keep with themselves. Further, they have GST outflows. So, nobody wants to commit for seven days, that's why we have seen lower participation,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. 
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in surplus by Rs. 3.15 trillion on Thursday, according to the latest data from the RBI.
 
With overnight rates now aligning closely with the policy repo rate, the need for further VRRR operations appears limited, said market participants. The weighted average call rate (WACR) was trading at 5.47 per cent, near the repo rate of 5.50 per cent.
 
“The purpose is to keep the rate within the corridor, not below 5.25 per cent and not above 5.50 per cent, and now that it is in range, more VRRRs are not required,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
The RBI had received bids worth Rs. 97,315 crore in its two-day VRRR auction on Wednesday, against the notified amount of Rs. 1 trillion. The central bank accepted the entire bid amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent, higher than the 5.47 per cent cut-off in the previous seven-day VRRR auction held on 4 July, which had attracted bids worth Rs. 1.7 trillion.
 
The RBI's VRRR operations aim to absorb surplus liquidity from the system and anchor short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

