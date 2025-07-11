Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Life insurance policy sales drop 10% in Q1FY26 to 4.8 million, shows data

Life insurance policy sales dropped 10.11% YoY in Q1FY26 to 4.8 million, with muted demand and new surrender value norms contributing to the decline

The decline can also be attributed to the implementation of new surrender value norms, analysts said.

Aathira Varier
Jul 11 2025

The number of life insurance policies sold in Q1FY26 dropped 10.11% Year-on-Year (YoY) to 4.8 million, down from 5.37 million in Q1FY25, due to muted demand and the life insurance industry adjusting to new surrender value norms. While state-owned LIC has seen a sharp decline in policies sold, private players have experienced a marginal decline during this period.
 
Industry insiders pointed out that the slowdown in credit life policies, due to subdued credit demand in the system, has also contributed to the drop in life insurance policy sales. In addition, changes in tax rebates by the Central Government have reduced
