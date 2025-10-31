RBI board meets in Udaipur, reviews economic, geopolitical developments

The Reserve Bank's central board on Friday held a meeting in Udaipur and reviewed global and domestic developments.
"The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges," an official statement from the central bank said.
It "assessed" the activities of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the statement, which comes amid announcements on steps to increase the coverage amount under the scheme, said.
Select Central Office Departments' working, including the Consumer Education and Protection Department, was also reviewed by the board, it added.
This was the 619th meeting of the central board of directors of the RBI, it said, adding that Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the meeting.
Deputy Governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta and S C Murmu, and other directors, including financial services secretary M Nagaraju, economic affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur, Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra Dholakia, attended the meeting.
The board took an 'Integrity Pledge' in observance of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, and also the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge' in observance of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app