RBI board meets in Udaipur, reviews economic, geopolitical developments

The Reserve Bank's central board on Friday held a meeting in Udaipur and reviewed global and domestic developments.

"The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges," an official statement from the central bank said.

It "assessed" the activities of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the statement, which comes amid announcements on steps to increase the coverage amount under the scheme, said.

Select Central Office Departments' working, including the Consumer Education and Protection Department, was also reviewed by the board, it added.

This was the 619th meeting of the central board of directors of the RBI, it said, adding that Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the meeting.