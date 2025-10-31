Home / Economy / News / RBI board meets in Udaipur, reviews economic, geopolitical developments

RBI board meets in Udaipur, reviews economic, geopolitical developments

This was the 619th meeting of the central board of directors of the RBI, the central bank said, adding that Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the meeting

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
"The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges," an official statement from the central bank said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
The Reserve Bank's central board on Friday held a meeting in Udaipur and reviewed global and domestic developments.

"The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges," an official statement from the central bank said.

It "assessed" the activities of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the statement, which comes amid announcements on steps to increase the coverage amount under the scheme, said.

Select Central Office Departments' working, including the Consumer Education and Protection Department, was also reviewed by the board, it added.

This was the 619th meeting of the central board of directors of the RBI, it said, adding that Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the meeting.

Deputy Governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta and S C Murmu, and other directors, including financial services secretary M Nagaraju, economic affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur, Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra Dholakia, attended the meeting.

The board took an 'Integrity Pledge' in observance of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, and also the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge' in observance of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :RBIUdaipur economy

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

